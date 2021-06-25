Nakuru police probe death of Molo Green Company boss Justus Muinde

Police in Nakuru are investigating the death of a flower firm director whose body was found in his car, on the Molo-Keringet Road on Thursday evening.

The body of Molo Green Company Limited Justus Metho Muinde was found inside his Toyota Hilux Pick-up.

Molo Sub County Police Commander Samuel Mukuusi said that the businessman might have been murdered by unknown assailants.

The body was spotted in the car by one of the victim's friends who was driving on a feeder road. Muinde’s car had its front windscreen smashed.

"The body which was found in a pool of blood had a deep cut in the neck. However, nor weapons were recovered at the scene of the incident," said Mr Mukuusi.

Residents of Nyaruya have asked the police to conduct investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the bizarre murder.

"I knew the deceased, he was a humble and hardworking businessman. He also was a large scale potato farmer in Molo, we call for speedy investigations into the murder,” Mr James Waweru told Nation.Africa on Friday morning.

Although the motive of the murder remains unknown, residents revealed that he may have been killed by criminals who suspected that he had thousands of shillings with him, after he sold potatoes.

“The criminals may have trailed him, because he had sold his potatoes on Thursday," said a resident.

Mr Mukuusi called on the residents to avoid speculations on the incident and allow the police to investigate the matter.