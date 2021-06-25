Nakuru police probe death of Molo Green Company boss Justus Muinde

Justus Muinde

Residents of Nyaruya near Justus Muinde's vehicle where his body was found on June 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group.

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

Police in Nakuru are investigating the death of a flower firm director whose body was found in his car, on the Molo-Keringet Road on Thursday evening.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lake region businesses start feeling pinch of revised curfew hours

  2. Governor Wambora reshuffles chief officers

  3. County launches telemedicine initiative for cancer treatment

  4. Measles outbreak: 22 counties rush to vaccinate children

  5. Involve us in security operations or fail, elders warn

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.