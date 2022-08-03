Nakuru police arrest 'Confirm' gang leader Dickson Waithera

Police in Nakuru have arrested a man they say is the ring leader of the dreaded ‘Confirm’ gang, and recovered drugs in his house.

Dickson Macharia Waithera, alias Deco, was arrested during an operation in the city that has experienced an increase in organized crime over the past weeks.

The gang has been blamed for a number of murders and muggings in the town. It has also been fingered for swindling members of the public through phone,

Some of the Items police recovered from the suspect Photo credit: Jepkoech Rotich I Nation Media Group

A crackdown against the gang started after at least six women were killed in Mawanga Estate.

Following the killings, Interior Cabinet Secretary visited Nakuru, changed the police leadership and instructed that a crackdown begins immediately.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo says, the alleged gang leader was apprehended following intelligence reports.

Mr Mwanzo, while briefing the media, said that ‘Deco’ and other gang members have been operating in Nakuru town, but some of the members have since moved to villages to evade arrest.

"We arrested him with one sack of bhang, opium, heroin and mobile phones," he said.