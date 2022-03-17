Nakuru plane crash: Court summons 3 to testify at public inquest

A Nakuru court has summoned three witnesses to testify in the public inquest into the October 2017 Lake Nakuru helicopter crash that killed five people.

Government pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu, analyst Stephen Matunda and surveyor Henry Njau Kamende are required to appear before Resident Magistrate Daisy Mose to shed light on the report of their investigations into the accident.

The ill-fated chopper, which was flying four Jubilee Party campaigners from the office of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, plunged into the lake on October 21, 2017, killing all its occupants.

They included Captain Apollo Malowa (pilot), Veronicah Muthoni, Anthony Kipyegon, Samuel Gitau and John Ndirangu alias Mapozi.

The bodies of Cpt. Malowa, Muthoni and Kipyegon were retrieved but those of Gitau and Ndirangu were never recovered.

Following the tragedy, the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered a public inquest into the accident.

So far, at least seven witnesses including parents to the deceased, park wardens and eyewitnesses have testified.

Ndirangu’s mother Florence Nyambura said she received the news of the crash at around 3 pm from her niece Nelius Njoki.

She said that her son was one of Senator Kihika’s campaign team members in 2017. She said Senator Kihika called her at around 8 pm on October 21, 2017 to confirm that her son was among those who were in the ill-fated helicopter.

The search was called off before her son’s body could be recovered.

Gitau’s father William Ngugi said: “I spent all those days at the lake shores hoping that the rescue team would retrieve my son’s body. I was left hopeless when the search was called off without my son’s body being recovered.”

Muthoni’s father David Gichuki said the rescue team found his daughter’s body trapped inside the chopper wreckage 28 days after the crash.

“We were taken to Umash Funeral Home where we identified her body. Post-mortem results indicated that her death was caused by head injury,” said Mr Gichuki.

Ms Mary Wambui, an eyewitness, said: “I saw the helicopter fly over the lake before it plunged into the water.”

Investigations report into the tragedy revealed that on the fateful day, the pilot, who doubled up as director of flight safety at Flex Air Charters Ltd, had arrived at Jarika Hotel in the morning from a night out.

At 0320 hours, the pilot and the four passengers boarded the helicopter, which took off at 0337 hours.

Once airborne, the pilot made a few circuits and then headed towards Lake Nakuru National Park.

The firm operating the helicopter said it did not know the purpose of the flight around the lake.

Officially, the air operator only knew about a pre-planned scheduled flight to Mau Narok, some 42km from Nakuru town.

The pilot's body was found on October 23 on the eastern side of the lake, four kilometres from the point where the first body had been discovered.