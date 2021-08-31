Nakuru moots Sh240m market to end fish hawking in Naivasha

For a long time, traders, mainly young people, have been hawking raw fish at low prices on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Photo credit: File

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Nakuru County government has set aside Sh240 million to build a fish market in the Karai area of Naivasha to end fish hawking on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway and revolutionise the fish trade in the region.

