Nakuru missing brothers: Police yet to make headway

Every single ring on Flora Nyambura Kamau’s phone elicits a mix of anticipatory and dreadful emotions. She hopes for a call bearing the news about her husband Moses Kamau whom she has not heard from for eight months.

Even when the trail seems to go cold, she hopes her husband will be found one day, alive or dead.

Her devastation is compounded by the fact that the police, have not shared much information with her family about the search.

Eight months

Eight months after her husband Moses Kamau,37, and his brother Joseph Macharia, 39, went missing, the families of the two brothers have been living in agony.

Macharia was a teacher at Kijabe Girls High School and his brother Kamau was a land broker in Nakuru town.

Mr Kamau also operated an electronic equipment shop at Pinkam Building, in the heart of Nakuru town.

The two went missing in Nakuru town on September 21 and they have not been found since then. Where did they go? Were they abducted? Are they alive? Just what happened?

These are some of the questions their family is grappling with.

“My husband had never switched off his phone before. It has been eight months since my husband and his brother went missing, and their phones went off. We just hold on to hope, that one day, they will be found alive or dead, “a tearful Nyambura told the Nation.

Details about the whereabouts of the two brothers remain scanty.

DCI detectives

The Nation yesterday learnt that eight months after the mysterious disappearance of the two brothers, the matter has never been handed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In an exclusive interview with the Nation yesterday, Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Anthony Sunguti said he is not aware of the case.

“I am not aware of the missing of the two brothers, the matter is still being handled by officers at the Nakuru Central Police Station where the case was first reported. It is yet to be handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, “said Mr Sunguti.

The Nation learnt that the case is being handled by one Corporal Steve Kisilu, an officer at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

According to Mr Sunguti, the police officer, who has been handling the matter, must write to the DCI and hand over the case, before DCI investigators take over. The officer is however yet to do so.

“We have visited the Nakuru Central Police Station severally, but Corporal Steve Kisilu, who has been handling the matter always tells us, they are still analysing their mobile phones data and tracking their movements, to help trace the two,” a family member told the Nation. Retrieval of phone data is done by the DCI.

The family has now petitioned the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, to intervene and ensure investigations into the matter are conducted expeditiously.

"We want the DCI and the IG to intervene and expedite the investigations into the mysterious missing of the two to help trace them," stated Ms Nyambura.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), where Mr Macharia was a member and the Nakuru Human Rights Network also yesterday waded into the incident, appealing to the IG and the DCI to intervene and help speed up investigations, to help trace the brothers.

"I call upon the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Director of Criminal Investigations to swiftly intervene and help solve the puzzle. It has been eight months and detectives are dragging their feet," said Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

Police officers had initially said that the two brothers’ phones were last pinged to the area around Nakuru Golf Club that borders the expansive Menengai Forest, before they were switched off. The two brothers were last seen having lunch at Shemeji Hotel, in Nakuru town.

"They had lunch together before they went missing. Since they went missing, we have visited several areas including local mortuaries, hospitals and nearby forests, in a bid to trace their whereabouts, but all has been in vain. We hope that we will find them alive," said a family member Joel Theuri.

Last year after they went missing, family members and friends combed the expansive Menengai forest and the Menengai Caldera in a desperate search for the two, but the search was in vain.

They reported the missing brothers at various police stations including Showground, Nakuru Central Police Station and Kiugoine.

On September 25, the family reported their disappearance at Kiugoine police station, and the matter was recorded in the Occurrence Book (OB) under number 013/13/25/2020. At the Nakuru Central police station, the OB number was booked as 33/27/9/2020.

The Nation established that several family members had recorded statements with the police over the disappearances.

Their ancestral home is in Engashura, Bahati, Nakuru, but Kamau lived in Kwa Amos area with his two wives and children while Macharia lived with his family in Salgaa trading center along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.