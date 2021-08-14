Nakuru MCAs, executive clash over incomplete ward projects

As Nakuru MCAs passed the 2021/2022 budget estimates on August 10, their heated debate in the House could easily pass for the last kicks of a dying horse.

It appeared as if the ward representatives were trying to woo voters with the 2022 General Election slightly over 300 days ahead.

The ‘desperate’ ward reps seemed to have realised that their five-year tenure was suddenly coming to an end.

They pleaded with Governor Lee Kinyanjui to execute the Sh23 billion budget, which they hoped would enable them retain their seats on August 8, 2022.

The latest political development in the 78-member House was not surprising. Most of the elected 55 MCAs no longer enjoy the goodwill from the two million residents they represent. This explains why they will do anything to save their skins by pointing an accusing finger at the executive for delayed implementation of projects in the wards.

Procurement department

Some of the ward reps seem to have realised that time is running out fast.

During the lively debate, the visibly angry MCAs were given a chance to vent their anger on the floor of the House by Speaker Joel Maina Kairu.

They blamed the county procurement department and the executive for the slow implementation of projects in the wards.

Flamingo Ward Rep Eddy Kiragu said: "Let us not beat about the bush, the House Implementation Committee has been sleeping on the job."

"Our survival in politics depends on this budget," said Biashara Ward Rep Joel Karuri.

"We're concerned by the lack of absorption of development funds. Sh5.2 billion development funds have been rolled over and people are suffering," said Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae.

Upgrade roads

Bahati Ward Rep John Njuguna Ndonyo said his promise of clean piped water to Bahati residents has not been fulfilled.

"Since 2017, all the projects have stagnated. On the ground, things are hot for me. I thought that infrastructure would improve once the county purchased machines to upgrade roads through the Boresha Barabara programme. Nothing has changed. I feel so ashamed when I go to the ground as I have no answers. The procurement department is a big letdown and Governor Kinyanjui should crack the whip, we still have pending projects dating back to 2017," said Mr Ndonyo.

Kiptororo MCA Richard Kurgat said that Kuresoi North had no Level Four Hospital.

“In February, we shall go for nomination and if the budget estimates are not implemented, I will face a hard time in my re-election bid.”

Last budget

Menengai East MCA Wilson Wachira said: This is our last budget and I fear the procurement department has slowed down projects in my ward."

Lanet/Umoja Ward Rep Josphat Waweru accused the procurement department of frustrating elected leaders whenever they made inquiries about their proposed projects.

The Majority Leader Moses Kamau said only 39 per cent of the last budget had been absorbed in development projects.

"We had allocated money for hiring of Early Childhood Development Teachers but they have not been employed."

Sirikwa MCA Alfred Mutai said Kuresoi North said that his region has no Level Four Hospital.