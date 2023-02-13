Nakuru leaders present demands to President Ruto

Stalled projects, the sorry state of state-owned Egerton University and a caveat imposed on land bordering Mau Forest took centre stage in a meeting between President William Ruto and Nakuru leaders.

President Ruto yesterday held a closed-door meeting with the leaders at State House in Nakuru for more than six hours.

The meeting that kicked off around 7am was attended by Governor Susan Kihika, Senator Tabitha Karanja, all elected members of Parliament and the 75 ward representatives at the Nakuru County Assembly.

According to a source who attended the meeting, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi asked President Ruto to urgently intervene to rescue the cash-strapped Egerton University.

Financial constraints

The university has been reeling under financial constraints, which have seen lecturers at the Njoro-based institution down their tools on several occasions. President Ruto promised a raft of impending reforms in all public universities.

The leaders also asked President Ruto to fast-track key development projects, some initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta but have stalled.

Top on the list was the stalled Sh38 billion Itare dam project in Kuresoi and the Sh160 billion Rironi- Mau Summit road.

“I owe the people of Nakuru a debt, the completion of Itare dam water project. During my campaigns l assured the people of Nakuru that it will be part of my priorities to ensure residents get water,” stated President Ruto.

“I have directed the Ministry of Water and Treasury to iron out any issues involved and ensure that construction resumes without any delays, “added the president. Construction works of the mega dam stopped in September 2018 following reports of massive corruption.

However, on the issue of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, President Ruto said the project might take longer than expected amid plans by his government to review the deal, which he considers too costly.

President Ruto vowed to fast-track several projects that remain incomplete, including the proposed Nakuru International Airport.

An MP who attended the meeting revealed that the President directed Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru to move swiftly and start the process of lifting a caveat imposed on land transactions near Mau Forest more than 20 years ago.

Land disputes

On Sunday, leaders who spoke at the Nakuru Athletic Club, during an interdenominational prayer service asked the President to address the issue.

They lamented that the caveat has reduced landowners to paupers despite having title deeds.

“Lifting of the caveats would enable landowners access loans to develop their properties,” said Kuresoi South MP Samuel Tonui in a recent interview.

Last year Ms Kathambi tabled the matter before the National Assembly, seeking the intervention of Mr Njeru.