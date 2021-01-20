In Kaptembwo, a success story about power of community policing

As you enter Kaptembwo Police Station, at the far corner is a group of residents sitting in a semi-circle holding a meeting under a tree.

As one approaches the group, they appear to be in the middle of a serious discussion and it is easy to note that these are not suspects.

They are members of Kaptembwo Community Policing, a group that has managed to reduce runaway crime in Nakuru's largest informal settlement – with a population of more than 300,000 – by working closely with police.

The once dilapidated police station is perhaps one of the most modern ones in Kenya today, thanks to proper utilisation of the National Government Nakuru West Constituency Development Fund, which has pumped in more than Sh25 million.

Donated land

The station, which sits on a two-acre piece of land donated by the residents, has so far attracted more than 37 county police commanders and other stakeholders who have come from across the country for benchmarking.

Police work at the busy station has received a major boost from the Midrift Human Rights Network (Midrift-Hurinet) which has stepped up efforts to sensitise the community in the sprawling informal settlemtent and stakeholders on the importance of collaborating with the police to stem gender-based violence cases.

"We are supporting Kaptembwo Community Policing to end violence in the informal settlement by helping them elect their representatives who work closely with the security agencies to reduce violence in the slums of Kaptembwo and its environs," said Joseph Omondi, executive director of Midrift-Hurinet.

Skill training

The organisation has also trained police officers on gender and child protection skills, as well as donating computers to the Child Protection and Gender Unit at the station.

The computers help police officers to safely store crucial documents and investigate sexual and gender-based violence cases, collect and preserve evidence for easier access to justice while ensuring the protection and safety of survivors.

The biggest beneficiaries of this initiative are children and sexual violence survivors who have found a safe haven at the station.

Their dignity is now safeguarded – lost children who are daily reported missing can spend a night on a bed while sexual abuse survivors can seek justice with dignity and privacy unlike before when cases of defilement, rape and other domestic abuse were reported in the open under a tree.

Sarah Kamau (left) and Sarah Owano, members of the Kaptembwo Community Policing group, at Kaptembwo Police Station in Nakuru West in December 2020. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Gender Desk officers at Kaptembwo Police Station are now operating in a conducive environment and this has tremendously improved service delivery, they say.

"We are happy to serve the residents of Kaptembwo as the facility we have is helping us speed up delivery of justice ... There is a lot of confidentiality, respect and safety during reporting of cases by the victims unlike before when the victims were afraid to reveal details of their attackers," said a policewoman stationed at the Gender Desk.

Globally, one in every three women faces some form of sexual and gender-based violence in their lifetime.

In Kenya, data from the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey shows that 45 per cent of women and girls face a form of gender-based violence annually.

Statistics at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital paint a grim picture on the increasing cases of sexual violence against children, girls and women.

2,300 cases

According to the data, 2,300 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were recorded at the referral hospital between March and September 2019 with 90 per cent of the victims being female.

Moses Ndiema Muindi, who is the secretary of Kaptembwo Community Policing, said the project started in 2016 with 18 volunteers offering pro-bono services towards gender cases underneath a tree.

"We have come a long way. We faced bad weather and the only shelter was the tree at the police station. The station had no perimeter wall. This was very risky to both police officers and residents seeking services at the station and we thank area MP Samuel Arama for prioritising security matters in this area," said Mr Ndiema.

"One of my flagship projects is the infrastructural improvement in police stations because without security we cannot talk of economic development," said Mr Arama.

Facing challenges

Mr Ndiema said members of the community policing unit are still facing some challenges. These include lack of transport as the station has few vehicles which are assigned other essential and emergency services.

"We also need to be facilitated with airtime to communicate when there is an incident of gender-based violence," explained Mr Ndiema.

He noted that during the pandemic, gender-based violence cases increased in the informal settlement due to loss of livelihoods as a majority of the residents work in the jua kali sector while others are self-employed.

Mr Ndiema observed that the Kaptembwo Community Policing has greatly contributed to increased reporting of cases at the station.

"The police station has recorded an increased number of cases reported as we have stepped up sensitisation campaigns to the residents to volunteer to report such cases to the police," he explained.

"Police are now able to act fast as we have created awareness among the residents and suspects are arrested almost immediately after committing the crimes and are held accountable for their bad behaviour. Parents can trace their lost children the moment they are brought to the police station," said Mr Ndiema.

"Kaptembwo Community Policing, through support from police officers at Kaptembwo police station, has helped reduce violence against women, men and children in Kaptembwo," said Mr Joseph Nyang'au, a boda-boda rider in the area.

"Boda-boda operators feel safe as they are conducting their business in a secure environment unlike before when they were attacked by organised gangs in the area," added Mr Nyang'au.

In the past, it was unheard of to walk at 7pm.

The chairperson of Kaptembwo Community Policing, Ambrose Oyugi, said muggings, robbery with violence, rape and defilement cases, which were the order of the day, have reduced drastically.

"In the past, it was unheard of to walk at 7pm. However, today Kaptembwo has transformed into a 24-hour economy as security has improved. The number of investors has also doubled," said Mr Oyugi.

Mr Oyugi also said formation of the community policing network has improved the relationship between residents and police.

"There was a lot of hostility between the police and the residents. However, this has been eliminated as residents now see police as partners in combating crime and police officers see the residents as key stakeholders in addressing security matters in the area as they volunteer information that leads to arrest of suspects," he said.

Feel safe

Another resident, Joyce Ngige, said that due to a vibrant community policing project in Kaptembwo, reporting of cases stands at almost at 90 per cent.

"Rape and defilement cases are reported immediately they happen and the culprits are arrested," she said.

Another resident, Sarah Kamau, said that the initiative has helped women feel safe in the community.

"Women bore the brunt of sexual-based violence as they are the majority of the victims. We know the suspects roaming around and, when such cases happen, we report them to the police and I'm happy this has seen the crime go down and we are now living in peace," said Ms Kamau.

Owano Wellington said that before the community policing project was launched, homicide was the order of the day.

"We talk to women and men on the importance of living together. The violence at homes has reduced. Many children are going to school and security has improved. Previously women were robbed in daylight but this has stopped as residents have embraced the community policing idea," said Ms Owano.

Top officials of Kaptembwo Community Policing meet once every month to review progress while forums among the residents are held at least four times in a month.