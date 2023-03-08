Nakuru hospitals to embrace drone technology to ship medical supplies

Hospitals in Nakuru County are set to use drones to ship medical supplies and laboratory test samples from one health facility to another.

These supplies include blood, medicine, nutrition supplements and animal health products.

At the same time residents of Nakuru are set to benefit from automated laboratory services, ending perennial delays and inadequacies in diagnosis especially at South Rift’s largest hospital-the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Other health facilities-ranging from Level 2, 3 and 4 hospitals-will also benefit from the upgrading of medical diagnosis, information technology infrastructure and treatment of specialized diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The new developments come after Nakuru County partnered with Israel based ELSMED healthcare solutions and Wingcopter-a German-based company, to boost the healthcare services across all its facilities.

“This drone technology will reduce time wastage in health product supply via road and reduce the delay in accessing life-saving interventions, “said Nakuru County health executive committee member Ms Jacqueline Osoro.

“Wingcopter- a German-based company that manufactures drones, will provide drones that will deliver test samples from one facility to another and this will save time compared to road delivery,”added the county official.

The Nation has established that with the use of drones, time will be saved as the supplies and samples will be delivered faster than when it is done on road.

“Where it takes about 30 minutes to deliver supplies or samples by road, it will take a drone only three minutes,” revealed an official aware of how the technology works.

On Tuesdsay, senior county officials met ELSMED healthcare solutions and Wingcopter stakeholders,who are set to conduct a site visibility visit for a baseline assessment at various health facilities in the region.

According to Ms Osoro, ELSMED and wing copter will also focus on the placement of diagnostics and IT solutions in various facilities.

“The collaboration with the county government intends to renovate all the proposed diagnostics laboratory facilities and develop a joint treatment and monitoring plan for diabetes and hypertension. This will reduce cost and save time enhancing service delivery,”said Ms Osoro.

“Once the system is implemented, wing copter will offer extensive training to healthcare professionals and staff to ensure that the systems are properly used and maintenaned. The collaboration will enhance the county's IT health infrastructure by digitising data management and introducing solutions to ensure faster healthcare provision,” she added.

Technology improvements

ELSMED will also develop a turnkey project of Total Lab Automation (TLA) at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and spokes laboratories in the county health facilities.

Drones are among the medical technology improvements pushed for by the Covid-19 pandemic.

If successfully established, Nakuru will become the second county after Kisumu to embrace drone technology.

In Kisumu,governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o launched the country’s first-ever drone delivery in Kenya, last month.

In Kisumu County,the command hub of the American drone start-up Zipline that operates the drones is based at Chemelil.

Zipline’s distribution hub in Chemelil is the first-ever drone deliveries of any products in the country.

The new developments were an outcome of two meetings between Governor Susan Kihika,senior county officials and stakeholders from ELSMED healthcare solutions and Wingcopter.

In an earlier meeting this year, Governor Kihika who met with Mr Yaron Farachi, the chief executive officer of Elsmed Healthcare Solution Ltd said, the move by Elsmed Healthcare Solutions will radically reduce the cost of laboratory services especially at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital and other hospitals in the county by more than 60 per cent.

“This will go a long way in reducing the cost of laboratory services our people have been incurring. For instance, those who were being charged Sh100 for urinal tests will only be charged Sh30 for the maintenance of the machines,” she said.

Ms Kihika said the county will team up with Elsmed Healthcare Solutions and Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics to buy more machines to serve Levels 1,2,3 and 4 hospitals.

“We will cost-share with partners for more machines in hospitals between Levels 2 and Level 4. We want to improve medical services in public health facilities to make them the darling of the masses,” she said.

Elsmed Healthcare Solutions, in a joint venture with Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics (DX) Division, said they would put together a kitty of Sh125 million ($100 million) to finance various health projects in the county.

Elsmed Healthcare Solutions which operates in over 50 countries in partnership with Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics, has conducted an assessment of health facilities in the county and identified medical diagnostics, IT infrastructure, treatment of specialized diseases, laboratory information systems and inventory management as some of the areas which were holding back delivery of timely quality services in health facilities.

“We will fully automate the core laboratory at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital to facilitate quicker diagnosis of diseases. The results of the diagnosis will also be very accurate,” said Mr Yarachi.

“We will also link the laboratories at Level 4, 3, and 2 hospitals to the core laboratory at the referral hospitals for on-time diagnosis,” he explained.

Elsmed Healthcare Solutions in partnership with Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics will also establish a centre in Nakuru County which will also be used to train doctors in various specialities such as paediatrics.