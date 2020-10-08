Nakuru County hires another 198 health workers

Hardly a month after Nakuru hired 295 health workers, the devolved unit has recruited 198 more medics including specialist doctors.

The new health workers, recruited under the Universal Health Coverage programme, include registered nurses, specialist doctors, paramedics, physiotherapists, radiographers, clinical officers and public health officers, among others.

According to the county Health executive, Dr Gichuki Kariuki, the new health workers will boost health care services, by bridging the recommended doctor-patient ratio.

"Apart from boosting the fight against Covid-19, the medics will improve service delivery in newly-established health facilities across the region. They will be deployed to all the sub-counties in the region.

This means Nakuru has recruited a total of 500 health workers in a period of two months.

The medics will be inducted for four days.

Boost healthcare

Last month, Nakuru hired 295 medics to boost healthcare delivery during the Covid-19 period.

The personnel recruited then included registered nurses, paramedics, physiotherapists, radiographers, clinical officers and public health officers.

The county also hired 21 medical doctors, including consultants, and 30 specialised ambulance operators.

Dr Kariuki said the move is Governor Lee Kinyanjui's immediate and long-term commitment to improving healthcare. He cited heavy infrastructural investment as central to his agenda.

The move comes when Nakuru has recorded at least 1,260cases of Covid-19.

Initially, Nakuru had 113 medical officers, 14 dentists, eight dental technologists, 156 public health officers, 48 public health technicians, 116 lab technologists, 25 nutritionists, 20 radiographers, 31 physiotherapists, five mortuary attendants, 184 clinical officers, 1,120 nurses among other cadres.

The county runs 184 health facilities including dispensaries, health centres, Level Four hospitals and the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Nakuru County has a total of 459 public and private health facilities spread across the county.

Out of the number, 14 are Level 4 and 5 hospitals, 22 health centres, 187 dispensaries and 249community units, offering level-one health services.

The county has only one Level 5 hospital — Nakuru Level Five Hospital — which serves as a referral hospital for more than five counties including Nakuru, Kericho, Baringo, Nyandarua, Samburu and Narok.

The county government’s health department has received Sh6.8 billion, which is the lion’s share of the 2020/2021 Sh14 billion financial year’s budget.

The health department was allocated Sh6.6 billion in the previous financial year, which it has been using to buy drugs and equipment, infrastructural upgrade, hiring of staff, training and promotions.





