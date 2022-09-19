Nakuru governor Susan Kihika makes changes in four key departments

Nakuru governor Susan Kihika has made key changes in her administration in a bid to streamline services.

Ms Kihika on Monday announced the move to restructure her administration in four key areas including the revenue department, Public transport, Public service and the supply chain management which will form the basis of her administration.

During a press briefing, Ms Kihika announced the decision to approve a total overhaul of the revenue department, a move she said is aimed at achieving the revenue targets.

The overhaul will include redeployment and or shuffling of all revenue clerks and officers as well as te appointment of new revenue heads.

In the public transport sector, Ms Kihika announced the appointment of a taskforce that is mandated to look into, among other things, the operational challenges faced by the sector and give appropriate remedies for immediate action.

The task force will be chaired by the county secretary and shall have membership from the public transport and the security sector.

In the same breath, the governor directed a 100 per cent waiver on all unpaid parking charges for the period running up to August amounting to Sh142 million.

“This intervention, I have no doubt will afford the sector an opportunity to recover and engage further with my government,” said Ms Kihika.

In the public service sector, Ms Kihika announced plans to restructure the human resources function in order to be responsive to the needs of the workforce. This she said will include a re-evaluation of existing policies on hiring, retention and promotion of staff members.

She promised to clean the payroll of all the ghost workers, and illegally hired and promoted staff.

Ms Kihika further directed the county public service board to implement all pending promotions for healthcare workers.

She said a task force will be formed to address the issues of promotion and terms of employment in the health sector.

“The taskforce will engage all the stakeholders and recommend policies and guidelines to ensure fair employment terms and promotions,” said Ms Kihika.

In the supply chain department, the governor promised to roll out policies geared towards the promotion of a business friendly environment for business to thrive, as well as pay legitimate suppliers and contractors, whom she said, were unfairly treated and discriminated against by the previous regime.

While announcing the plans, Ms Kihika said she is keen on setting up a functional government that will ensure the socio-economic growth and prosperity of the county and help her deliver on her manifesto.

She promised to lead a functional, responsive and accountable government whose leaders are servants to the people of Nakuru.

“The unassailable social contract between myself and the people of Nakuru demands astuteness in the management of their resources and prevailed delivery of services,” said Ms Kihika.