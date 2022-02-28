Nakuru Finance ex-executive Peter Ketyenya joins Ruto team

Former Nakuru County Finance executive Dr Peter Ketyenya has joined Deputy President William Ruto's campaign team as an economic adviser.

Dr Ketyenya resigned a week ago to vie for the Kuresoi South parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket but has withdrawn his candidacy to take the new appointment.

On Monday, Dr Ketyenya confirmed that he had shelved his parliamentary ambitions to concentrate on campaigning for DP Ruto.

"I am honoured to have been appointed to join Deputy President William Ruto's team as an economic adviser. We will use this opportunity to actualise the bottom-up economic model, which is the only way to revive the economy of this country," he said.

"I want to thank my people of Kuresoi South for the work we have done together and as we head to the campaign period, I will actively take part in county-level politics seeking to revive devolved sectors to improve the livelihoods of our people right from the highlands of Kiptagich to the hills of Maai Mahiu."

In an interesting political move, Dr Ketyenya also announced that he will support Senator Susan Kihika's bid to unseat his former boss Lee Kinyanjui.

"I will work closely with the United Democratic Alliance team led by DP Ruto and in Nakuru we will strongly back Senator Susan Kihika to clinch the seat of Governor," he added.

Although Dr Ketyenya has not disclosed it, a source revealed to the Nation that he may be picked as a running mate for one of the front-runners in the Nakuru gubernatorial race.

Dr Ketyenya was set to battle it out with former powerful Internal Security Principal Secretary Zakayo Cheruiyot, nominated MP Gideon Keter and the incumbent MP Joseph Tonui.

He was among more than 10 Nakuru County senior officials who quit to run for different seats in the August 9 General Election, to comply with a directive issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Other members of the county executive who resigned to venture in politics include Dr Gichuki Kariuki and Raymond Komen, both eyeing the Molo and Rongai parliamentary seats respectively.

About 10 chief officers also left the Kinyanjui boardroom to try their luck in politics.