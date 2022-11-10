Nakuru eyes Israel market in new trade deal

The Nakuru County government has entered a collaboration agreement with Israel to promote trade and investment opportunities in the devolved unit as it eyes increased agricultural exports.

The move is part of Nakuru’s grand plan to help farmers tap into the foreign export market through value addition for various agricultural products.

Nakuru, one of the bread baskets of the Rift Valley region, is seeking a market for its agricultural products, including edible fruits, nuts, vegetables and coffee.

Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones and Israel ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem held talks on Wednesday in a bid to bolster ties between the county and the Israeli government.

“The collaboration between the Nakuru County government and Israel will boost water technology, agriculture, and health among other sectors,” Mr Kones said.

“We held deliberations on areas of mutual cooperation including agriculture and trade. The emphasis here is to increase exports of both processed and raw agricultural products to the Israel market and also tap into Israel’s expertise in agriculture.”

He added: “I have also encouraged the Israel government to venture into ecotourism and other sectors in the county with the aim of improving the collaboration.”

Governor Susan Kihika, in her manifesto, said she would prioritise providing clean water to residents and revamp the agricultural sector.

Mr Lotem said Israel will promote investment opportunities available in Nakuru, especially in agriculture, and partner in mobilising Israeli firms’ investments in the region.

“Israel recognises that Kenya is a vibrant economy and critical trade partner. Kenya is already playing a pivotal role in the global economy,” he said.

Potential beneficiaries of the new deal are Nakuru fruit farmers, including growers of avocado, herbs, nuts and vegetables, and producers of hides and skins.

Nakuru flower firms will also benefit from the deal.

Naivasha is Kenya's floriculture powerhouse, producing at least 70 per cent of Kenya's flower exports.

Mr Kones said the cordial relationship between Nakuru and the Israeli government will also see the county get value addition factories and advance its agriculture technology.

"We invite Israeli investors to come and establish value addition factories in Nakuru. The core of the new relationship would be expanding opportunities for economic growth and creating jobs for the youth,” he added.

In the deal, Governor Kihika’s administration will provide an enabling environment and incentives for the private sector to negotiate strategic partnerships with Israeli firms in key areas such as agribusiness and food processing.

Nakuru is banking on direct sales of its farm produce to foreign markets and value addition to boost her revenue base.

The county is also one of the leading producers of potatoes, milk, vegetables, avocados and other crops.

Kenya’s exports to Israel were worth $8.11 million in 2021, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Mr Kones has challenged farmers to move from subsistence farming and penetrate the high-value export market, besides joining cooperatives so as to access services and market their produce.

Governor Kihika says Nakuru has the potential to feed Kenya, East Africa and other foreign countries with agricultural products like potatoes, avocados and carrots.

Several foreign investors have expressed interest in starting value-addition factories in Nakuru to promote agroprocessing.

Kenya exports edible fruits, miraa, nuts, cereals, fish, cut flowers, coffee, tea and spices and other products.

In May, Israel and Kenya signed an agreement to strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Kenya is Israel's fourth largest trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.