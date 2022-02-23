Nakuru ex-teacher to take on Kimani Ngunjiri for Bahati UDA ticket

John Quindos Karanja has officially joined the Bahati parliamentary race.

He is seeking to unseat Deputy President William Ruto’s close ally Kimani Ngunjiri.

Mr Karanja, a retired teacher from Kabatini in the same constituency, revealed he will vie for the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

This means he will square it out with Mr Ngunjiri, who is seeking to recapture his seat on a UDA ticket.

Mr Ngunjiri has served as MP since 2013.

Preach peace

“I am ready to serve the residents of Bahati constituency. I want to bring much-needed change. Top of my agenda is education, youth and women empowerment, water access, talents, roads and security,” he told the Nation when he launched his bid in Kiamaina on Tuesday.

“I know politics is not a church; it is a journey for the bold and I believe I'm equal to the task."

He urged all aspirants across the political divide to preach peace during their campaigns.

On Tuesday, he was endorsed by the constituency's elders to vie for the seat. Others in the race are Ms Irene Njoki, a first-timer, Nakuru businessman Mr John Mbugua, popularly known as Honest, Mr Paul Mwaura and Mr Steve Kihara.

Mr Ngunjiri was re-elected in 2017 with the highest number of votes in Nakuru County – 59,150.

The campaigns are likely to intensify in the coming months, ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Plane crash

Mr Karanja lost his wife Anne Karanja, 61, daughter Caroline Nduta Karanja, 34, and grandchildren Ryan Njoroge, 7, Kerry Paul, 4, and nine-month-old Rubi Paul in the Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2019.

The five were travelling from Ontario, Canada, to Kenya to reunite with Mr Karanja but they never made it home.

Their plane crashed on March 10, 2019 six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport, killing all 157 people on board, among them 32 Kenyans.

The Kenya Airports Authority also lost two senior managers in the crash – Brig (rtd) George Kabugi and Juliet Otieno.