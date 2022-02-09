Nakuru East DCC resigns as he eyes Kabuchai MP’s seat

Nakuru East DCC Eric Wafula Wanyonyi

Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wafula Wanyonyi who has resigned in order to run for the Kabuchai parliamentary seat.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wafula Wanyonyi has joined the list of public servants who have resigned from office to seek elective positions.

