Nakuru East DCC resigns as he eyes Kabuchai MP’s seat

Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wafula Wanyonyi has joined the list of public servants who have resigned from office to seek elective positions.

Mr Wanyonyi, who has been in the public administration for more than 25 years, Wednesday announced his decision to resign a sub county commissioner in order to focus fully on his political ambition.

Addressing journalists in Nakuru town, Mr Wanyonyi indicated that he will be running for the Kabuchai parliamentary seat in Bungoma County.

The position is currently occupied by Mr Majimbo Kalasinga of Ford Kenya, who was elected last year’s in a hotly contested by-election.

“I have been working in government for over 25 years and it is time for me to leave. My people from Kabuchai have called me to serve them in the capacity of an MP and I have decided to heed to their request,” said Mr Wanyonyi.

The administrator thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in government and his colleagues for the support they accorded him throughout his time in service.

Achievements

He outlined a number of achievements that he made such as promoting security in different parts of the country that he has served including Turkana, Laikipia and Nakuru counties.

In Nakuru, Mr Wanyonyi was particular about the major work he, alongside the security team did in suppressing the outlawed criminal gang known as Confirm, which he said was a major threat to the residents of Nakuru town.

He explained that the security agents under his watch managed to arrest several gang leaders and blocked their activities including muggings, robbery with violence and snatching of mobile phones along the streets of Nakuru town.

“I want to urge my successor to continue from where I left and do even more to ensure that security of this area is enhanced. When I came here the gang was too big but now, courtesy of the security work, we have managed to flush them out of their hideouts and subsequently reducing the rate of crime,” he noted.

He also boasted of his success in battling illicit liquor, especially in Kivumbini, Bondeni and Manyani slums.

His decision to join politics, he said, was driven by the need to improve the welfare of Kabuchai residents.

“I have served the government for a long time and gained enough experience in public administration and it is time to use the experience to benefit my people,” Mr Wanyonyi said.

He is the second high ranking administrator to resign from public office to vie for a political seat after former Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya who resigned two weeks ago.

Mr Natembeya has joined the race for the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat.