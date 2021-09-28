Nakuru doctor James Gakara, his two children laid to rest

James Gakara burial children

Priests and mourners during the burial of Dr James Gakara and his two children in Nakuru on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

Dr James Gakara and his two children, five-year-old Dylan and three-year-old Hailey have been buried in Nakuru.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.