Nakuru County lagging behind in Covid vaccinations

A government officer receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Rift valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya's office in Nakuru town on March 12, 2021.

  • Nairobi County accounts for 31 percent of all vaccination cases countrywide.
  • Only seven percent of the Uasin Gishu residents or 15,933 have been vaccinated.

Only six percent of residents of Nakuru County, or 15,496 people, have received Covid-19 jabs, the latest data released by the Ministry of Health shows.

