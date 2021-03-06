Nakuru County drafts new Irish potato rules

Irish potatoes

Extended potato bags at Nessuit Trading Centre in Njoro, Nakuru County. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The middlemen buy the 170kg potato bag at Sh2,800. The farmers sell a 50kg bag at Sh1,500.  
  • The new regulations will also address challenges such as quality assurance in marketing and licensing of actors in the potato value chain.

Nakuru County Agriculture Department has drafted new regulations aimed at protecting Irish potato farmers from exploitation by middlemen.  

