Nakuru Country beats Covid blues, posts rise in tax revenues

The Nakuru County government’s own-source revenue has risen to nearly Sh3 billion, even as the devolved unit awaits a city charter for its capital Nakuru town.The county government weathered the Covid-19 pandemic doldrums to record an increase in revenue collection in the 2020/2021 financial year.The latest report by Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o, on the implementation of budgets by various county governments during the 2020/2021 financial year shows that Nakuru collected Sh2.83 billion as own-source revenue.This was an increase of 10.1 percent compared to Sh2.55 billion realised during the 2019/20 financial year.With President Uhuru Kenyatta set to award a charter formally declaring Nakuru town to be a city, financial experts say Kenya’s fourth-largest town must maintain its capacity to generate sufficient revenue to sustain its operations.“Nakuru City will also attract more funding from donors, development partners and the national government to promote development,” said Mr Daniel Kimani,a financial expert.Nakuru collected Sh2.28 billion in 2017/2018 in local revenues, according to financial records from the county treasury, while it managed Sh2.8 billion and Sh2.55 billion in 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 respectively.According to county records, Nakuru received a total of Sh32.7 billion from the National Treasury as equitable share and conditional grants, constituting the 80 percent of the county’s total revenue up to 2017. The county government has failed to meet its revenue collection targets since the advent of devolution to 2017, but has recorded growth in 2014/2015, 2015/2016 before dipping in 2016/2017 as the country headed to the polls.In 2013/2014, the county collected Sh1.6 billion against a target of Sh2.55 billion, in 2015/2016 the total revenue was Sh1.7 billion falling short of the Sh2.3 billion target, while in 2016/2017 the county collected Sh1.5 billion against a target of Sh2.5 billion. Last year, the county government established the Nakuru County Revenue Authority to increase tax collection to at least Sh4 billion annually.This is after Governor Lee Kinyanjui signed into law the Nakuru County Revenue Authority (NRA) Bill, which paved the way for the county to form the agency that assesses, collects and accounts for all revenues.“We want to use [technology] and integrate all own-revenue sources such as taxes, user fees and licences to ensure compliance,” Mr Kinyanjui said.The independent revenue body will finance its own operations from its collections and will not depend on allocations from the county government.The law has capped the revenue agency’s expenditure at only two percent of its collections to cater for its operations and staff salaries.Financial experts say Nakuru has a capacity to collect between Sh4 billion and Sh5 billion annually as Own-Source-Revenue.Auditor General Edward Ouko, in his 2017/2018 report, revealed that Nakuru County has a rich untapped revenue base, which, if utilised, can double the county’s total collections.For instance, the report revealed, the county has arrears of at least Sh4 billion owed as rent for land, market stalls and liquor licence fees.The Auditor General revealed that liquor licence arrears amounted to Sh66,977,000. Also uncollected was more than Sh200 million in rental income for council housing.