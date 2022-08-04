Nakuru chief to pay tailor Sh3 million for selling his work tools

A Nakuru tailor’s 22-year battle with his area assistant chief, who presided over the auctioning of his tools of trade, has finally ended after a court awarded him Sh3 million.

Mr Joel Kamau, whose working tools were illegally auctioned over a loan that he did know about, has finally obtained a decree requiring retired Kiamaina assistant chief Samuel Njoroge, Ebony Sacco and its director David Njuguna to pay him Sh1,095,564 each as compensation.

Mr Njoroge is said to have presided over the illegal auction of Mr Kamau’s property in 2000 after accusing him of defaulting on a Sh10,000 loan he allegedly secured from the Ebony Sacco.

Mr Kamau, 42, said Mr Njuguna raided his shop in Ahero village and arrested him before frog-marching him to the assistant chief’s office.

He was locked up in the cells and brutally whipped on the orders of the administrator, who wanted to know why Mr Kamau had defaulted on the loan.

Mr Kamau, who denied knowledge of the alleged loan, said the chief also ordered that his property be auctioned to pay off the loan.

The tools of trade included a sewing machine and materials. His clients’ clothes were also confiscated.

He first lodged an assault complaint with the police, but the case collapsed due to lack of evidence.

He then filed a civil case in the court, seeking compensation for his auctioned property and loss of income.

The court, in a judgement delivered on April, 2013, ordered that Mr Kamau be compensated for the property and accrued interest.

But his lawyer colluded with court officials and a decree was issued against only one person instead of three.

He only received Sh170,000 from the case.

He returned to court, seeking a proper decree against all the three parties. And for seven years, Mr Kamau battled in court for the decree.

A delay in the case saw Mr Kamau visit various government departments to complain about denied justice and write complaint letters to the offices.

But after a seven-year push and pull between the parties, the court ordered a fresh decree against the three.

“By the orders of this court issued on April 26, 2013, it is hereby ordered and decreed that the defendants David Njuguna and Ebony Sacco Company do pay the plaintiff a total sum of Sh1,095,564,” read the decree issued on July 25.

The tailor welcomed the decision, saying he planned to use the money to purchase a parcel of land to settle his family.