Nakuru can’t account for Sh679m: CoB

The Nakuru County executive and county assembly cannot account for Sh679 million set aside in the financial year 2022/2023 for various funds established in the devolved unit, the latest Controller of Budget report has revealed.

The county government’s Budget Implementation Review Report for the First Quarter of the Financial Year 2022/23 revealed that no financial records were submitted as required, to explain how the money was used.

The cash includes Sh25 million set aside for the Nakuru County Enterprise Fund, Bursary Fund (Sh120 million), Emergency Fund (Sh70 million), Nakuru County Assembly car and mortgage loan (Sh404 million), the Nakuru County executive car and mortgage loan (Sh60 million) and Nakuru County Persons Living with Disability Fund.

“The Controller of Budget office did not receive any quarterly financial returns from Fund Administrators of funds, which is against the requirement of Section 168 of the PFM Act, 2012,” reads part of the Controller of Budget report.

According to the report, failure by the fund administrators to disclose how the money for the various funds was used puts to question how the cash may have been used.

The PFM Act, 2012 establishes the Emergency Fund and allows county governments to establish other public funds with approval from the County Executive Committee and the County Assembly.

The county allocated Sh70 million to the Emergency Fund and Sh609 million to county-established funds in the financial year 2022/23, which constituted 4 percent of the county’s overall budget for the year.

In 2020, former Governor Lee Kinyanjui established the People Living With Disabilities Fund in Nakuru aimed at aiding them start income-generating activities.

At the onset, the kitty intended to use at least Sh278 million to improve and uplift the lives of disabled people by 2022.

The Nakuru County Assembly has previously summoned officials from the county Treasury to shed light on the expenditure of Sh25 million set aside for the emergency fund.

Members of the assembly's Committee on Disaster Management in 2017, summoned the then Finance Executive Peter Ketyenya, to explain how the money was used.

The committee wanted to understand how the funds were used.

At the time, the county Treasury, during the 2017/18 financial year, spent most of the money on allowances during various disasters, among them the infamous Solai Dam tragedy that claimed 48 lives and the Lake Nakuru chopper crash that killed five people.

On October 24, 2017, Sh330,000 was released as allowances for search and rescue crew operations at the lake.

At the same time, in the First Quarter of the financial year 2022/23, the County incurred Sh37.37 million on development programmes, representing an increase compared to a similar period in the financial year 2021/22 when the county did not report expenditure on the development budget.

Analysis of expenditure by the department shows that the Naivasha Municipality recorded the highest absorption rate of the development budget at 52.1 per cent, followed by the Department of Health Services at 1.1 per cent, while the rest of the departments did not report expenditure development programmes.

The department of offices of the Governor and Deputy Governor had the highest percentage of recurrent expenditure to budget at 39.8 per cent while the office of the County Attorney did not have any expenditure.

The recurrent expenditure allocation for the County Assembly of Sh1.41 billion was within the ceilings set by County Allocation of Revenue, 2022 of Sh 1.01 billion as it included a non-ceiling item of Sh 404.08 million meant for Nakuru County Assembly MCA Car and Mortgage Loan.

The county’s approved budget for the financial year 2022/23 according to the report was 17.14 billion, comprising Sh5.14 billion (30 percent) and Sh12 billion (70 percent) allocation for development and recurrent programmes respectively.

The approved budget estimate was a decline of 26.3 percent compared to the previous financial year when the approved budget was Sh23.25 billion and comprised of Sh10.57 billion towards development expenditure and Sh 12.67 billion for recurrent expenditure.

To finance the budget, the County expects to receive Sh13.03 billion (76 percent) as the equitable share of revenue raised nationally, generate Sh1.98 billion (11.5 percent) from its own source of revenue, Sh1.30 billion (7.6 percent) as Appropriation in Aid.

The county also expects to receive Sh836.80 million (4.9 per cent) as conditional grants, which consist of DANIDA of Sh22.08 million, National Agriculture and Rural Inclusive Growth Projects (NARIGP) of Sh269.56 million, Agricultural Sector Development Support Projects (ASDSP II) of Sh9.52 million, Conditional Allocation from a World Bank credit to finance Locally-led Climate Action Program (FLLoCA) of Sh125 million, Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project II (KISIP II) of Sh300 million and Conditional Fund of Leasing Medical Equipment of Sh110.64 million.