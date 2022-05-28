Nakuru Businessman charged with defiling 16 year old

A 56-year-old businessman suspected of impregnating a class 8 pupil in Nakuru was on Friday charged with defilement.

Mr Joel Wachanga Ndekei who appeared before Principal Magistrate Ruth Kepha was charged that on diverse dates between April 1 and May 20, he defiled a 16-year-old girl from Lanet area within Bahati Sub County.

Prosecution report indicates that the paedophile who owns a petrol station in Lanet lured the young girl into having a sexual intercourse with her on several times.

He is also facing an alternative charge of indecent act with a child where he is alleged to have touched the minor’s private parts.

The suspect however denied all the charges as read to him and was released on a bond of Sh300,000 with surety of similar amount.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a report made to the police by the child’s mother.

According to the police report, the suspect took the girl into hiding in Nyeri after it was discovered that she was pregnant.

The police however traced her to Tetu in Nyeri where she was staying with an unknown person.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed to be six months pregnant.

The case will be mentioned on June 9.












































































