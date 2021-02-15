Nakuru Assembly allows BBI meetings to be held at the ward level

Peter Mbae

Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae speaks at the Nakuru County Assembly. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On February 17 the meetings will be held in Kuresoi South, Kuresoi North and Molo starting from 10am.
  • On February 18 residents of Subukia and Bahati sub-counties will have an opportunity to air their views on the Bill.

Nakuru County Assembly will now hold public hearings on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill at the sub-county levels.    

