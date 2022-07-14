Nakuru ACK Imani Talent Sacco feted for improved services

ACK Imani Talent Sacco in Nakuru County has been honoured by the Ministry of Cooperatives as the most improved society in the cosmopolitan county.

The three-year old sacco started with 1,200 members and now has more than doubled that number to 2,600. It was feted during a colourful ceremony at the ACK church hall in Nakuru city on Thursday.

Nakuru County cooperatives officer George Ogalloh, awarding the certificate of recognition and a trophy to Bishop Dr Joseph Muchai, who is also the sacco chairman, lauded it for the achievement.

Bishop Muchai said the main objective of the sacco was to alleviate poverty among residents of Nakuru County.

"We have many success stories thanks to ACK Imani Sacco. Many residents who are members can access cheap and affordable loans," said Bishop Muchai.

Mr Ogollah said: "This award to ACK Imani Talent Sacco was in recognition for its tremendous improvement on their performances in terms of savings mobilization [and] integration of Information Communication Technology (ICT)."

He said the sacco was honoured for achieving its objectives of providing credit facilities to empower its members and make their dreams a reality.

There are over 10 faith-based saccos in the county, he said. They are mainly affiliated with mainstream churches like ACK, Catholic Church and PCEA.

He announced that as of December 31, 2021, cooperative societies in the county had saved Sh10 billion, an improvement from Sh7 billion before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bishop Dr Joseph Muchai (centre) of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Nakuru Diocese who is also the chairman of ACK Imani Talent Sacco cut a cake assisted by the Sacco board members, management and Diocesan staff to celebrate the Sacco achievement after it was awarded a certificate and a trophy for being the most improved cooperative society in Nakuru County on July 14, 2022 Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Nakuru County has about 700 saccos and about 525 are active.

"Many saccos were dissolved because of the pandemic as employers reduced the workforce while the self-employed suffered huge losses," said Mr Ogalloh.

Imani Talent Sacco manager Frankline Mwirigi said in the next five years, they want to register about 10,000 members.

"Our sacco is open to both members of the Anglican church and non-Anglican church members," said Mr Mwirigi.

The sacco share capital, he said, stands at Sh10 million and the savings deposits amounted to Sh107 million, while the loan book is Sh120 million.

But he revealed that the sacco was struggling to recover Sh5 million in arrears from members despite dishing out its first dividend last year of 4.5 per cent for savings and eight per cent on the share capital.

"Our loan book arrears is between Sh5 million and Sh6 million, but we have a collections strategy to recover the money as we use a social guarantors mechanism," Mr Mwirigi said.