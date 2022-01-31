Naivasha police holding 11 students in connection with fire incident at school

Police in Naivasha are holding 11 students from Naivasha High School in connection with the torching of the institution.

During a Sunday evening fire incident, two dormitories were completely destroyed.

A senior officer said the arrested students were assisting police with investigations, following the incident.

“All of them are prime suspects and we are questioning them in connection with the school torching incident,” said a senior officer probing the incident.

Naivasha Sub County Director of Education, Bernard Chirchir, said those affected by the fire incident were transferred to different dormitories at the private institution.

“The affected dormitories had a population of 104 learners and all of them have been accommodated in the dormitories belonging to form one and two,” he said.

The Education official linked the incident to a group of unruly students. “It a notorious clique known to cause trouble in the past,” added Mr Chirchir.

In November, more than 300 students walked out of Naivasha High School, citing heavy workload.