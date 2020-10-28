Naivasha police arrest hijacking suspect

Police in Naivasha are holding a 35-year-old man over a hijacking incident that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect was in the company of three others who hijacked a lorry crew in Eldama Ravine, Baringo and drugged them, before ferrying the unconscious duo to Naivasha.

Naivasha sub-county police commander Samuel Waweru, narrating the sequence of events, said police on patrol spotted the vehicle along the Kasarani route, off the Naivasha-Gilgil highway.

“The officers flagged the vehicle down but the occupants did not stop, forcing a high speed chase,” Mr Waweru told the Nation.

The officers caught the fleeing suspect in Eburu where they had abandoned the getaway vehicle.

“Police ransacked the abandoned vehicle and found the unconscious pair on the back seat,” Mr Waweru said.

The police boss said the seized suspect is assisting investigators with information. He added that the victims are responding well to treatment at the Naivasha Sub-county Hospital.

“We are waiting for them to recover so that they can record statements,” Mr Waweru said.

Officers investigating the incident say the getaway vehicle has been linked to several hijacking incidents.

“The arrest of the suspect is a breakthrough in the fight against hijackings,” said the Naivasha police boss.

