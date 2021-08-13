Naivasha gang leaves terror, tears in its wake

On Tuesday last week at about 8pm, Joseph Kimondo bid his brother Bernard Kuria goodbye.

A few hours later, Mr Kuria was reported missing after failing to reach his house located in the crime-prone Kosovo area of Kasarani, Naivasha.

Mr Kimondo had escorted his brother from his house and they parted ways, promising to meet at their place of work the following morning.

“He never arrived at his house and has been missing since ,” said Mr Kimondo.

The disappearance of the 40-year-old flower farm worker is now linked to a lethal criminal gang going by the acronym "Network", accused of terrorising locals at the North Lake-based informal settlement.

The air of apprehension is almost palpable as one makes their way through Mabatini and Kosovo slums where the gang is said to be operating .

A fortnight ago, Dan Miiri, a volunteer health worker, was clobbered to death by a sole assailant.

“On the night of the attack, Dan was called to resolve an issue at Mabatini area where two young men had fought over undisclosed differences.

“He left the house at around 7 pm. He had promised to return after resolving the “minor issue”. That is the last time I saw him alive,” said his wife amid sobs.

His aggressor hit him on the head, breaking his skull and left him for the dead on a lonely footpath.

Good Samaritans rushed him to a local dispensary before he was taken to the Naivasha Sub County Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

His brother Stephen Miiri blamed his death on the Network gang, saying the members had become a law unto themselves.

“They are bold and ruthless. They have managed to instill mortal fear on the locals,” he told the Nation.

Members of the gang are said to be drug peddlers, bhang smokers and masters of illegal brews. The gang is waylaying locals on their way home asking them if they have paid for “network.”

“You have to part with what you have -- either money or consumables bought from the shop,” said local youth leader Joseph Mwaura Kajesh.

A victim, Ms Lilian Nanjala, narrated her close shave with death after being attacked at the Ngurumoki open field near Kosovo. Ms Nanjala escaped after hiding in a bathroom. She lost all her luggage and mobile phones and sustained injuries on her left eye.

The gang is said to have mushroomed from the several slums, with its number growing by the day.