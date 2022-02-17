Naivasha Coast Guard officers under scrutiny again after fisherman's killing

Lake Naivasha fishermen

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru talks to fish operators following the killing of their colleague, reportedly by an officer from the Kenya Coast Guard Service manning the lake. The police boss appealed for calm.


Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

The Kenya Coast Guard Service at Lake Naivasha is again in the spotlight following the shooting death of a licensed fisherman on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.