Naivasha Coast Guard officers under scrutiny again after fisherman's killing

The Kenya Coast Guard Service at Lake Naivasha is again in the spotlight following the shooting death of a licensed fisherman on Wednesday.

The elite squad, which is safeguarding natural resources, has been accused of being “trigger-happy”. A similar killing in June last year sparked more than three days of violent protests.

The killing this week of Stephen Thuku, a licensed fish trader, has caused uproar, leading to street protests, with the matter now referred to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said the trader confronted a Coast Guard officer resulting in the shooting, adding that the issue was being investigated.

“The matters have been referred to (Ipoa),” he said.

On Wednesday, more than 50 fish traders marched to the office of Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua demanding an audience with him.

High-handedness

The fisherfolk accused members of the squad of high-handedness when dealing with law breakers.

Seasoned lake operator David Kilo, who accused the squad of using excessive force, said the victim was shot several times.

“The victim was involved in a bitter altercation with the officers when he went to collect fish from the shores of Lake Naivasha,” he said.

The trader had gone to the lake to pick up fish from his boat when he was accosted by the officers on patrol.

“He was accused of engaging in illegal fishing despite being in possession of a valid licence, with a bitter exchange of words ensuing. Moments later, one of the officers at the scene opened fire,” Mr Kilo said.

He said the fisherman had been operating on the lake for more than 10 years.

“We are yet to establish what exactly transpired before the shooting but given that he was unarmed, why did he not arrest him?” Mr Kilo said.

No criminal record

Mr Kilo said the victim had no prior criminal record and was among those issued with licences after a recent vetting of all the lake’s operators.

“If he had a criminal record, why did they licence him?” he asked.

Following the June shooting, politicians including Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara accused some Coast Guard officers of “excesses” while dealing with poachers.

The officers were accused of shooting to death fisherman Samuel Mwangi following a disagreement.

“We want all these cases properly investigated and we are taking up the matter with the relevant authorities,” said Naivasha-based human rights defender Karobia Karatu.

He said they were documenting all the cases involving members of the Coast Guard squad, saying a number of their victims are suffering in silence.

The crack squad was deployed in Naivasha following rising cases of poaching in the area that officials said threatened the lucrative fishing industry.