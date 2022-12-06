Naivasha businessman who stabbed wife, bit her suspected lover's lip murdered

Police in Naivasha are searching for suspects who killed a Longonot-based businessman just after he stabbed his wife and bit the lips of a driver he suspected was having an affair with her.

The 40-year-old, father of three, was involved in a scuffle after he found his wife with a truck driver on Thursday last week.

After walking into the bar located in the outskirts of Naivasha town at around 10:00 pm, he spotted his wife flirting with the truck driver.

In a fit of rage, he pounced on the driver, bit his lower lip, severing it, as the victim screamed in obvious excruciating pain.

Drinkers watched the unfolding scenario in horror as the enraged husband spit to the ground the severed part of the lip.

“He then turned on his wife, stabbed her several times using a broken beer bottle, seriously injuring the spouse,” said the Naivasha deputy police commander Samuel Kiplong.

The two, he explained, were left nursing serious injuries as the enraged husband disappeared into the darkness.

“The businessman was however, found dead the following morning with a shoelace tied around his neck, a few hours after the bar brawl,” added Mr Kiplong.

The truck driver and the woman, he told the Nation, were expected to record a statement with the police after being discharged from hospital.

“The truck driver is a person of interest in the case and he will be questioned on circumstances that unfolded during the fateful night,” said the Naivasha deputy police boss.

He confirmed that they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, with the autopsy set to be conducted on Wednesday.