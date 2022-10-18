Mystery of unidentified bodies found in the killing fields of Dundori forest

Mystery still surrounds the identity of three bodies recovered from the killing fields of Dundori forest in Nakuru County on Friday.

The decomposing bodies of three young men were discovered by herders.

Police collected fingerprints to establish the men’s identities, but no relatives have come forward to claim the bodies.

Wesley Langat, a Nakuru North sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer, said police suspect the men were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the forest.

He said the bodies were found naked and had multiple injuries and deep cuts in the heads.

The bodies were found lying at different sites and had similar injuries, Mr Langat said. They appeared to have been doused with a corrosive substance.

Victims were killed elsewhere

"It is evident that the victims were killed elsewhere and the bodies dumped in the forest. The bodies had injuries and deep cuts on the heads. Their killers appear to have been trying to make the bodies decompose faster so as to disfigure them,” Mr Langat said.

No recent reports of missing persons had been made at police stations in the region.

He added that no identification documents were found near the bodies, making it harder for officers and locals to identify them.

He said once the bodies are identified, postmortems will ascertain the cause of death and DNA analyses will be conducted to match their identities.

“So far, no one has come forward to claim the bodies. We are reaching out to families that have lost their loved ones to come for identification as we wait for fingerprints processing. We urge those who have lost their kin to report to police stations,” said Mr Langat.

Rape and defilement

The bodies are being preserved at the Nakuru Municipal Mortuary.

Residents expressed concern about insecurity in the area, saying it is a haven for thugs.

“We urge the government to install street lights along the stretch passing through the forest. It is too dark and isolated for anyone to use the route on their own at night,” Mr Zacharia Maina said.

The Dundori forest is notorious for rape and defilement of women and girls who venture into it to fetch firewood.