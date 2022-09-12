Musa Sirma: I thank God for giving me life to see Ruto presidency

Newly elected Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma, the force behind the 2006 Eldama Ravine declaration that propelled President-elect William Ruto from Eldoret North legislator to Kalenjin community spokesman and Rift Valley kingpin, says his dream has come true years later.

In an interview with a television station, Mr Sirma thanked God for 'fulfilling his dream'.

“I would like to thank God that He has fulfilled whatever I foresaw on January 15, 2006 in installing and naming Dr William Ruto a future President," he said.

"I want to say thank you, God, for giving me life to be present and alive to witness Dr William Ruto’s presidency ….”

On that date, Mr Sirma was among 14 Rift Valley MPs who converged in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, and declared their support for Dr Ruto to become Rift Valley kingpin and President in the 2007 General Election.

Dr Ruto was then eyeing the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in that year’s presidential election.

Mr Sirma was the key force behind the Eldama Ravine declaration that propelled Dr Ruto from a little-known Eldoret North MP to Kalenjin spokesman.

Dr Ruto was then the MP for Eldoret North, but after the declaration, he made tremendous political progress, rising to Deputy President and now President-elect.

Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma with President-Elect Dr William Ruto during campaigns in his constituency, ahead of the August 9 General Election Photo credit: Courtesy

Ahead of the 2022 General Election, the former East African Community minister, decamped from Kanu to the Dr Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Previously, the Ruto critic-turned-ally was an outspoken proponent of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spearheaded by President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Mr Sirma won the 2002 Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket, trouncing Senator Gideon Moi’s brother Jonathan Moi in the party primaries. Jonathan Moi has since died.

Mr Sirma lost the seat in 2007 to Moses Lessonet.

In 2013, Mr Sirma ditched ODM for Dr Ruto's United Republican Party, hoping to wrest the seat from Mr Lessonet, but he lost. He later joined Kanu.

In 2017, Mr Sirma unsuccessfully vied for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket but lost in the primaries to Mr Lessonet.

This year, Mr Sirma recaptured the Eldama Ravine MP seat after 15 years.

He won under UDA, garnering 32,492 votes.

Mr Sirma is among more than five MPs who made a comeback after more than 15 years in the political cold.

Others are former internal security minister Julius Sunkuli and former National Assembly deputy Speaker Farah Maalim.