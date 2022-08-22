MP Arama loosens stand, vows to work with governor-elect Kihika

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has indicated his willingness to work with Nakuru county governor-elect Susan Kihika.

Mr Arama, who has been a strong critic of Ms Kihika and the UDA’s bottom-up economic plan, said he is ready to work with the elected governor in order to pursue the interests of his constituents.

Speaking in Nakuru, Mr Arama acknowledged the new leadership change, noting that he has no problem working with Ms Kihika.

“In this county, we all know that UDA’s candidate Kihika was elected governor and I defended my seat on a Jubilee party ticket. We are all residents of Nakuru, so when it comes to driving the agendas of this county I will be more than ready to work alongside the administration,” said Mr Arama

The legislator argued that promoting the interests of residents should come before political affiliation.

He challenged Ms Kihika to work with other elected leaders in uplifting residents' living standards irrespective of the parties they belong to.

“Even though the mandates of the governor and the member of Parliament are different, there are acres where we need to work together and in such areas I will be ready to join hands when needed,” he said.

In the run-up to the August 9 elections, Mr Arama worked closely with outgoing Governor Lee Kinyanjui and even supported his re-election bid.

He opposed Ms Kihika’s candidacy and style of politics.

But though Governor Kinyanjui has rejected the election outcome and threatened to challenge them in court, Mr Arama appears to have changed his stance and pledged support for Ms Kihika.

Mr Arama was first elected in 2013 under the Orange Democratic Movement party before switching to Jubilee in 2015.

He worked alongside Ms Kihika in the 2017 campaigns when the latter ran for the Senate position.