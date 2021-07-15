Mother, three children die in house fire in Subukia

A mother and her three children have died after their house caught fire in Subukia, Nakuru County.

Four other children and the woman’s husband survived the Wednesday fire that started around 6am when the family was in the house.

Witnesses said the woman, Jacinta Wamucii, was still asleep when neighbours saw smoke billowing from their house in Edgewood village.

The neighbours attempted to save the entire family but three children aged six, three and one year were trapped inside a room together with their mother and perished in the inferno.

Police suspect that the fire could have been ignited by an unknown person since an electric fault was ruled out as the family does not have power connection.

Investigations into the real cause of the fire have commenced.