Hundreds of students walk out of Naivasha High School

More than 700 students from Naivasha High School in Nakuru County were sent home Monday after hundreds of them walked out of the institution.

Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said it was not immediately clear what prompted the students to leave school.

"We suspect some of them did not want to sit for an exam which was beginning today (Monday)," he told the Nation.

At least 300 learners left the school on Sunday evening immediately after they had their supper.

They poured into the streets of Naivasha before police arrived and forced them back to school.

Mr Mutua said a board meeting will be convened within the week to deliberate the next steps of action.

"Fortunately, they did not destroy anything and just walked out quietly," disclosed the administrator.