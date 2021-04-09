More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

Nakuru slums

Director of Prestige Shuttle Irene Muli Nzuki (in red) and General Manager Stephen Wambua (right) leads staff and other well-wishers to donate foodstuffs Ms Grace Apiyo Juma (left) in Lake View slums in Nakuru Town on April 9, 2021.  

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Seven-year-old Sammy (not his real name) is playing hide and seek in the dusty slums of Lake View, one of Nakuru's sprawling informal settlements unaware that his mother is not at the house.

