Molo elevated to a municipality, touted as ‘next frontier’

Nakuru is now the second county after Kiambu with the highest number of municipalities.

This is after Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Wednesday issued a charter elevating Molo to a municipality, pushing to three the municipalities in the county – Molo, Gilgil and Naivasha.

The move will now see Molo and Gilgil receive more financial support from the national government and donor agencies.

Following the elevation, Molo and Gilgil towns will each get Sh100 million annually in grants.

“Molo and Gilgil towns are set to enjoy immense urban infrastructure development through increased funding to improve businesses and living conditions and attract investors," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Handing over the charter to Molo at the Molo stadium, Mr Kinyanjui said the elevation of the town’s status is part of efforts to enhance the quality of life and improve services to residents.

“The municipality status will see additional funding that will help us improve infrastructure, including tarmacking of roads, drainage, streetlights, markets and upgrading of this stadium,” he said.

He said part of his government’s grand plan for Molo is setting up a municipal development and coordination department that will oversee the running of the municipality.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui signs a document before receiving a Municipal Charter for Molo Municipality at Molo Stadium in Nakuru County in this photo taken on July 20, 2022.

“We plan to constitute a municipal board headed by a municipal manager with the help of board members. We encourage qualified persons to apply for these positions. We will also construct a town hall that will host a chamber for debates and other meetings,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

The town, which is supported by the agriculturally rich neighbourhoods of Njoro, Kuresoi and Molo, has risen to become a preferred business destination and everyone wants a piece of the cake, he said.

Nearly 14 years after Molo was devastated by the 2007 post-election violence, the town has slowly picked itself up and grown by leaps and bounds, as residents strive to put the horrific past behind them.

The town that sits about 50km from Nakuru city, off the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, was the epicentre of the 2007/2008 election-related violence that saw more than 1,000 people dead, property worth millions of shillings destroyed and over half a million people internally displaced.

That was not the first time it experienced chaos.

In 1992, it was the epicentre of one of Kenya’s bloodiest conflicts that left thousands dead.

By 2021, Molo, which was feared by investors because of its ethnic clashes tag, had shaken off the bad name and was quickly becoming a key business hub and investment destination in Nakuru County.

The town is enjoying rising commercial life, with banks, telecommunication companies and other businesses seeking a share of the town’s fortunes.

Peter Omare, a resident, said the economic status of the town was shuttered by the 2007/2008political violence, causing the town to stagnate for over five years before residents began picking up the pieces.

“I came here in 2005 and at the time, people were migrating to Molo town in search of jobs and business opportunities that were in plenty,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui engages in a jig with Kikuyu women traditional dancers during an award ceremony of a Municipal Charter for Molo Municipality at Molo Stadium in Nakuru County in this photo taken on July 20, 2022

“Business persons started putting up storey buildings but the construction stalled and businesses worth millions were destroyed in the violence.”

Some schools had to close down after residents fled the town and businesses shut down.

“However, the town started picking up around 2013 and since then, life has slowly returned to normal, making Molo one of the busiest commercial hubs in Nakuru County,” noted Mr Omare.

He said communities in Molo and neighbouring Kuresoi North and South constituencies enjoyed peace, especially following the political marriage between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto in 2013.

“Shortly after 2013, most of the buildings whose construction had stopped started again and were completed soon after,” Mr Omare said.

Molo is one of the fastest-growing towns in Nakuru after Nakuru city and Naivasha.

Businesses from bars, restaurants, wholesale outlets and M-Pesa outlets to salons, barbershops, clothes shops and mini-supermarkets are now competing for space. Agents of various banks, including Co-operative, Equity and KCB have set up branches there.

Demand for housing in the town and its environs is also skyrocketing.

As a result, private developers have flocked to the town to quench the thirst by building residential houses and business premises.

Learning institutions have also sprouted.

Governor Kinyanjui said his administration was keen to support investors seeking to establish businesses in Molo, calling it the next frontier of commerce in the region.

"We want to draw our industries out of town to this area. They should take advantage of this friendly business environment,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

Population growth and the demand for space for commercial activities have also pumped up land prices.

For instance, in 2015 an eighth of an acre in Molo town sold for around Sh350,000.

The same plot now goes for up to Sh1 Million.

A 50-by-100 plot in the most interior parts of the town stands at Sh600,000 while those closer to the main tarmac that connects Molo to Kuresoi, Elburgon and Njoro are selling for Sh800,000 to Sh1 million.

According to an economic expert by John Kimani, the availability of land for expansion in Molo and accessibility to the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway have contributed to an influx of investors.

"Molo town is also an agricultural town, basically supported by the rich agricultural areas of Molo, Kuresoi South and Kuresoi North as well as Njoro. The town has purely grown because of the agricultural base," said Mr Kimani.

He added that the coming years will see businesses and companies relocate from Nairobi, Thika, Mombasa, Eldoret and Naivasha to Molo.