Molo Academy closed indefinitely after student rampage

Molo Academy in Nakuru County has been closed indefinitely after students went on a rampage on Sunday night.

The decision was reached following a consultative meeting between the school's management, local security agencies and education officials in Molo Sub-County.

Molo Acting deputy county commissioner, Steve Odotteh, told the Nation that more than 1,200 students went on rampage on Sunday night and damaged school property.

"I mobilised my team to contain the situation but the learners remained unruly, forcing closure of the school," said Mr Odotteh.

Police had to shoot in the air in order to scare the students and contain the situation.

"The students complained about being fed the same food for several days and of dirty water in the school. They also called for a stop of morning remedials on weekends," revealed Mr Odotteh.

The administrator said no arrests were made but that efforts to contain the rowdy learners did not yield any fruits.

Some of the damage caused by students of Molo Academy Boys Secondary School in Nakuru County. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

According to a security guard at the institution, the learners damaged school property valued at thousands of shillings.

"They broke into classrooms and offices damaged furniture and smashed windows before police from Njoro Police Station intervened," he said.

The students also attacked a male teacher during the fracas.

Most of the students appeared stranded after they were ordered to go home. Some resorted to walking several kilometres to Nakuru Town.

Students of Molo Academy Boys Secondary School in Nakuru County walk home on September 6, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group