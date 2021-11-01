Molo Academy closed after student unrest

Molo Academy Secondary School has once again been closed indefinitely following student unrest.

The incident comes barely four weeks after the students were sent home after they extensively damaged school property.

During the unrest last Sunday, the rowdy students smashed some of the classrooms' window panes.

Molo Sub- County Director of Education Sylvester Musikoyo said the students will remain at home to give room for investigations.

“The school will remain closed until a date that will be announced later to allow investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations," said Mr Musikoyo.

Speaking to the Nation.Africa on phone, Mr Musikoyo said the students who were not ready to take assessment tests which were to start in a week's time, demanded to go home for a mid-term break.

He said some of the grievances raised by the students when the school was closed indefinitely on September 6 had been addressed.

In the previous incident, the students damaged property in various classrooms, pulled down part of the iron sheet fence and damaged kitchen equipment among others.

Other schools in the area that were recently closed include PCEA Kambala Girls Secondary School in Molo and Michinda Boys Secondary School in Elburgon where students burnt one of their dormitories.