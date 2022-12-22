Moi Kabarak top KCPE performer Victor Lemiso hopes to join Alliance

Moi Kabarak Primary school's top performer Victor Lemiso Machii who scored 424 marks hopes to join Alliance High School after his sterling performance in 2022 KCPE.

Lemiso, 13, is set to celebrate his 14 birthday on January 19, 2023, and could not hide his joy.

"This victory comes at a time when I'm preparing to celebrate my 14th birth on January 19, 2023, and I believe this is a sign of good things ahead of my education journey," said Lemiso.

He added: "I have always admired Alliance High School and now my dreams of joining the school will soon come true," said an elated Lemiso.

He continued: "I didn't expect to get 424. The least I expected is 419 but I thank God I have exceeded my expectations."

He attributed his success to "hard work and believing in himself while doing the exams’, while attributing his success to his parents Joshua Machi and his mom Ann.

"My parents played a key role in my victory. I owe them a lot as they made sure they paid my school fees on time and supported me since I joined Moi Primary Kabarak in class five. May God continue to bless the work of their hands," said Lemiso.

Lemiso got grades A in all subjects but admitted that he was shocked he got a grade A in Kiswahili.

His father attributed the success of his firstborn son in a family of three -two boys and a girl, to discipline, hard work and his commitment to studying hard during holidays

"Lemiso has made our family proud. He is the firstborn and scoring such impressive marks and emerging one of the top pupils in Kenya out of more than 1.2million candidates is a great achievement," said Mr Machii.

He added: "I only pray and hope that my son will join Alliance High School because that was his first choice high school."