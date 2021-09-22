Moi grandson accused of not telling the truth about his financial status

Mr Collins Kibet Moi

Mr Collins Kibet Toroitich Moi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

A grandson of former president Daniel Moi was on Tuesday accused of trying to dodge responsibility for his children by misrepresenting facts about his financial status.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.