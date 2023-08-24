Missing Nakuru Catholic priest Fr Muriuki found alive

A Nakuru Catholic priest who went missing on Wednesday evening after he was allegedly abducted by unknown people has been found alive hours after his disappearance.

Fr Michael Muriuki of the Holy Cross Parish in Nakuru City was on Thursday morning found alive with his hands and legs tied.

According to Nakuru East Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Momanyi, the cleric's vehicle was on Thursday morning found abandoned at a petrol station near Oleken Hotel in Nakuru City by officers who were on patrol, after reports of his abduction and disappearance were circulated on Thursday night.

“The priest was found tied with ropes near Eveready roundabout. He has been rushed to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital for examination by doctors to ascertain if he is fine. However, he appears tired and devastated following the ordeal,” said Mr Momanyi.

“His vehicle which was found abandoned at a petrol station near Ole Ken Hotel, is in good condition but appeared to have been ransacked. The vehicle was recovered around 1am on Thursday morning before he was also found alive. We have launched investigations into the incident to unravel circumstances surrounding the ordeal.”

The cleric was reported missing on Wednesday night after he was allegedly hijacked at his mother's home in Mau Narok in Njoro, Nakuru County, at around 8pm.

According to church officials, Fr Muriuki, who was recently transferred from the Elburgon Parish in Molo, had gone home to visit his family.