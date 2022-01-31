Ministry probes multiple student strikes at Naivasha High School

The Ministry of Education has launched investigations into a series of strikes that have rocked Naivasha High School.

For the third time in less than three months, learners at the Naivasha-based institution went on a rampage on Sunday, breaking windows before they were sent home.

Naivasha Sub-County director of education, Mr Bernard Chirchir, said the strike was led by Form Three students who did not want to sit an exam.

“...covering themselves with sweaters to conceal their identity, they broke several windows before the situation was contained,” he said.

He added: “We initially wanted to send only Form Three students home but, unluckily, the others joined them, forcing the indefinite closure of the school.”

Mr Chirchir said Education officials were forced to rope in investigators to establish the root cause of recent disturbances that are threatening to derail the future of the school and its students.

“We are also getting overly concerned given that a new Principal was posted to the school only two weeks ago,” he pointed out.

Mr Chirchir disclosed that he will convene a board meeting on Friday to discuss some of the issues raised by learners.

“The school has become troublesome. With the change of administration, we thought the situation would be contained but we have just seen a repeat of the same old problem,” he said, adding that parents are also frustrated by the disciplinary issues at the institution.

A parent who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Nation that his son did not attend any lessons last term after learners were sent home.

“I had cleared fees for the whole term but my son, just like many others, did not study. It is very infuriating and I wonder how he is going to sit for his final exam,” he said.

“I have tried to get my son to open up about the real issues affecting the school but he also says he doesn’t know what is happening,” added the parent.

In the most recent incident, the students poured onto the streets of Naivasha before police arrived and forced them back to school.

In January 2021, the school was again closed indefinitely after protesting students torched 19 mattresses inside one of the dorms. The fire incident was linked to supremacy battles between the Form Four and Form Three students.

Administrators were forced to station police officers at the school.

Initial investigations uncovered a thriving and lucrative drug trade. Some of the students are said to be buying cakes popularly known as “KDF”, but which are reportedly laced with unspecified drugs, making a killing for sellers who are fellow learners.