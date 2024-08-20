Migaa road crash: Death toll rises to 13

At least 13 people were killed and dozens others injured in a grisly road crash involving Coast Bus at Migaa black spot on Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Tuesday morning.

The 5am horror that saw the long-distance bus roll and land in a ditch involved multiple vehicles, including a saloon car, according to local police, witnesses and Kenya Red Cross rescue teams.

The Mombasa-bound bus was ferrying passengers from Kisumu City when it lost control and rammed barriers and other vehicles ahead of it before landing in a ditch.

Jaspa Ombati, the Regional Police Commander said fatalities include five women, seven Men and an infant.

The wreckage of a salon car that was hit from the rear side by the Coast Bus at Migaa blackspot along the Nakuru - Eldoret highway on August 20, 2024. Photo credit: John Njoroge| Nation Media Group

The Kenya Red Cross reported that at least 55 casualties had been rescued and taken to Molo and Coptic hospitals.

There are fears of the toll rising, with rescue teams reporting that more bodies are still trapped in wreckages.





A survivor, Ms Rhoda Atieno, told the Nation that before the crash, the bus crew had experienced mechanical problems throughout the journey.