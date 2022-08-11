MCA trounces Cheboi in Kuresoi North MP race

Sirikwa ward MCA Alfred Mutai has been declared the winner in the Kuresoi North parliamentary race.

Constituency Returning Officer Lilian Akoth declared Mr Mutai the new MP on Thursday morning after he garnered 25,365 voters against four candidates.

Mr Mutai (UDA) was in a tight race with Moses Cheboi, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, who ran as an independent candidate.

Mr Cheboi was second with 20,395 voters, followed by Joel Ayeni (2,435) and Joyce Chepkemoi (567).

Speaking after receiving his certificate at Mau Summit Secondary School, Mr Mutai thanked his supporters for electing him.

He promised to put their interests first, saying that education, roads and a lower cost of living will be his priorities once he assumes office.