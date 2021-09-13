Mbiyu Koinange widows lose bid to block step-son from land

Muthera farm Mau Narok

Mbiyu Koinange's Muthera farm in Mau Narok, Nakuru.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The court dismissed the application by widows Ednah Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri, who sought to block Mr Njunu from visiting the 4,292 acres parcel of land pending its distribution.

Two widows of former Cabinet minister Mbiyu Koinange have lost their bid to block their step-son from visiting his father’s property at Muthera farm in Mau Narok area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.