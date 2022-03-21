Manager awarded Sh2m for unlawful transfer, salary stoppage

The Nakuru County government has been ordered to pay finance director Wilson Mungai Sh2 million in damages for irregular transfer and stoppage of his salary.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa declared illegal the decision of the County Public Service Board to suspend Mr Mungai’s salary after sending him on a four-month compulsory leave.

Justice Wasilwa ordered that Mr Mungai be paid in full from the day he was terminated to date.

The court also overruled the decision of the county to transfer Mr Mungai to the ICT department and declared him the lawful holder of the office of the director of financial management.

“An order is issued that the Petitioner be paid Sh2 million as damages for breach of his rights under the Constitution. He is expected to report to human resources and be assigned work not later than March 21,” ruled the judge.

Mr Mungai sued in 2018, seeking redress after the county sent him on compulsory leave and stopped his salary before transferring him to another department.

He told the court that he was appointed on June 27, 2014 as the director of finance management in the department of county treasury. He served until August 28, 2017, when he was sent on compulsory leave alongside other directors and ward administrators.

The court heard that the county stopped his salary while he was on leave and sent him a letter transferring him to the department of ICT on September 22.

Mr Mungai told the court that he could not work in the new docket because the department has no office of finance manager and was not assigned any roles.

He sued the county secretary, the County Public Service Board and the county government.

Justice Wasilwa had on November 30 given the parties time to settle the matter out of court but they could not agree.

Justice Wasilwa said the transfer was not viable in the circumstances.