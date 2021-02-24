Nakuru man who defiled daughter gets life in prison

A man in jail. A court in Nakuru has sentenced to life a 28-year-old man who defiled his daughter.

A court in Nakuru has sentenced to life a 28-year-old man who defiled his daughter.

