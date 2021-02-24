Nakuru man who defiled daughter gets life in prison

A court in Nakuru has sentenced to life a 28-year-old man who defiled his daughter.

The man, whose name cannot be revealed in order to protect his daughter’s identity, appeared before Molo Resident Magistrate Emanuel Soita and was handed the jail term after he pleaded guilty to the charge of incest.

He admitted to have repeatedly defiled his biological daughter between January and February this year at their home in Kuresoi.

Reported to police

According to the prosecution, the man would sneak into his daughter’s room where she was sleeping and defile her.

The victim’s sister, who witnessed the act, reported it to her mother who, in turn, reported it to police.

The man was arrested on February 22 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Even though the magistrate gave him time to think about the punishment for his offence, he maintained his guilty plea on February 23.

The court then convicted him on his own plea of guilty.

“The suspect is sentenced to life imprisonment,” ruled Mr Soita.



