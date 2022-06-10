Man wants DCI, DPP compelled to reveal whereabouts of his two brothers

A Nakuru man has moved to court to have the police ordered to produce the bodies of his two brothers who went missing allegedly at the hands of law enforcement.

Mr Benson Ayuka Mankone has filed a petition asking the High Court in Nakuru to compel the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji to produce the men, who disappeared after being picked up by people he says were police officers.

He says the men – Alfred Omboto Mankone and Vincent Mwotari Mankone – were picked up by police officers in the Pemways area of Lanet, Nakuru East, on March 12 and taken to an undisclosed location for unknown reasons.

Mr Ayuka, in an ex parte application through lawyer David Ogega, stated that he had visited all police stations, including Pemways and Lanet, but could not find his brothers.

The police also arrested two other people at his brothers’ residence – Beatrice Mwangi and Ayub Paul – to help with investigations.

Mr Ayuka said that his family’s attempts to get answers from the DCI offices had been futile after he declined to divulge any information to them.

He states that he suspects his brothers were killed by the police because he has not seen or heard from them since they were taken.