Man kills his mother-in-law Elburgon, injures two people

Police in Elburgon, Nakuru County are holding a man accused of stabbing and killing his mother-in-law in Chogocho village, Kapsita on Saturday night.

The body of Ms Margaret Wanjiru Muchiri, 60, was found in a pool of blood inside her house following the injuries she sustained after the gruesome murder committed by her son-in-law who used a kitchen knife to stab her.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and regular police who visited the scene said the victim was stabbed on the left side of the chest above the breast with a sharp object.

Neighbours who spoke on condition of anonymity said the suspect, who had separated with his wife a few months ago, arrived at his mother-in-law's home to look for his wife at around 9pm.

Attacked neighbour

"On arrival, the suspect confronted his brother-in-law, injuring him, before he stabbed his mother-in-law who was standing at the door before he disappeared into the darkness," a resident said, adding that the suspect also attacked his neighbour during the incident.

One of the officers at the scene said the victim's son was injured on the mouth while one of his neighbour’s was also stabbed in the back.

"The two are in stable condition and are getting treatment at the Elburgon Sub-County Hospital," the officer told the Nation by phone.

That the suspect also sustained deep cuts on the head, leg and back following the beatings he received from an angry mob who wanted to lynch him before the police arrived and rescued him.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

The victim’s body was moved to Elburgon Sub-County Hospital mortuary.





