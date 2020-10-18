Man slits girlfriend's throat then burns her body in Njoro

A 34-year-old man who slit his 23-year-old girlfriend throat and later burnt her body has been arrested in Likia, Njoro sub-county, Nakuru.

According to Njoro sub-county police commander Muganda Kisaka, the victim was identified as Mercy Njeri Mbatia.

According to the police, the murder was committed on October 13 but the attacker went into hiding.

Mr Kisaka said the victim had severe burns on her head, hands and legs.

The body of the victim was taken to Egerton University mortuary.

“After committing the heinous offence the suspect went into hiding but police, acting on a tip off, arrested him at Mathangauta area in Likia on Friday,” said the police boss.

According to the initial investigations by police, the two were friends but had separated.

“It seems the man was jealous after separating with his girlfriend and decided to kill her after failing to reconcile,” said a police source.

Murder charges

The police boss said the suspect is being held at Njoro police station and the case is now being handled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

“The suspect will be arraigned in Nakuru court on tomorrow (Monday) to face murder charges,” said Mr Kisaka.

Cases of violence against women and girls in Njoro, Molo and some parts of Nakuru have in the recent past increased, particularly during the Covid-19 period.

According to programme coordinator of Youth Bila Noma, Ms Rukkiya Ahmed cases of defilement of children have also surged during this pandemic.

“This has led to increased cases of teen pregnancies,” said Ms Ahmed.